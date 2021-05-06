$10,000 grant helps Waterville humane society save more pet lives in Central Maine
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Humane Society Waterville Area is being recognized for lifesaving work for animals in Central Maine.
The shelter has been awarded a $10,000 grant investment for Petco Love.
With this grant, the humane society plans to offer cat spay and neuter sterilization surgeries.
They’ll be available to low-income households in 24 different communities the shelter serves.
”We’re doing a $15 copay for cats, up to two per household. It’s going to happen a week from this Friday, It’s really exciting for us because we haven’t been able to offer this kind of program to anybody for at least three years so it’s a really big deal for the shelter.”
To schedule an appointment for a surgery, you can call the shelter at 873-2430.
The shelter is also looking to raise $350,000 as part of their capital campaign.
This will help them with facility upgrades.
More than $45,000 has been raised, so far.
Donate here.
