Advertisement

New York man sentenced more than seven years in prison for trafficking crack cocaine

31-year-old Christopher Martinez was sentenced Wednesday.
Gavel on sounding block
Gavel on sounding block(Gray Television)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A New York man has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison for trafficking crack cocaine from a residence in Washington County.

31-year-old Christopher Martinez pleaded guilty last November.

When police searched a home in Cutler last May, they say they found drugs, a gun, and more than $4,000.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
Greenbush Crash
Greenbush crash sends 4 to hospital
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated May 3rd
Maine CDC reports 256 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
When a car nearly went off a Maryland bridge, saved only by the guard rail, an infant was...
Good Samaritan jumps into bay to save infant ejected in car crash
Interstate construction
30-mile construction project gets underway on I-95

Latest News

City of Belfast
City of Belfast to apply for grant to support housing development
Northern Light Health announces $260 million in community investments last year
Some Mainers remain hesitant on getting COVID-19 vaccine
Portland nonprofit raising $20K to send medical supplies to India
Orono Bog Boardwalk
Orono Bog Boardwalk reopening soon