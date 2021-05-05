New York man sentenced more than seven years in prison for trafficking crack cocaine
31-year-old Christopher Martinez was sentenced Wednesday.
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A New York man has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison for trafficking crack cocaine from a residence in Washington County.
31-year-old Christopher Martinez pleaded guilty last November.
When police searched a home in Cutler last May, they say they found drugs, a gun, and more than $4,000.
Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.