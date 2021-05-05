Advertisement

Local prospects Courtney, Laweryson, and Coutts find pro destinations

Update on former UMaine stars Bec, Pena
By Eric Gullickson
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The start of the Minor League baseball season gives destinations to local ballplayers.

Former UMaine slugger Chris Bec is facing the Sea Dogs this week with New Hampshire. The Blue Jays AA affiliate.

Former Black Bear Jeremy Pena suffered a severe wrist injury this spring which needs surgery and he will be out at least 5 months according to the Houston Cronicle. Pena’s the Astros 4th best prospect. Valley grad and former UMaine ace Cody Laweryson has landed in high A for the Minnesota Twins. The Cedar Rapids Kernals. Former Bangor and UMaine ace Justin Courtney starts with the Angles Rookie Ball team in the Arizona League. And, former Orono and Rhode Island star Jackson Coutts is with the Nationals Rookie Ball in the Gulf Coast League.

