Hight Ford recognized for two major Ford awards

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - A 110 year old family business in Skowhegan was recognized with two of the highest awards given by Ford Motor Company for the second consecutive year.

Hight Ford received the President’s Award and the One Ford Elite Award, recognizing customer satisfaction and sales performance.

They’re also building an expansion to their business called Hight Protection, which will offer spray on truck bed liners, undercoating, and more.

The pandemic has reduced the number of new cars available, so they say having new avenues of business is important.

”We’re able to expand to better handle what our customers have been asking for,” said Sam Hight of Hight Ford. “We have a 110 year old brand of taking care of customers and customer service and this is going to be one more product that we can really protect your investment with.”

The new building should be finished and operational within the next two months.

