Advertisement

Former UMaine stars Dobson, Stevens selected near the top of the CFL Draft

Dobson to Winnipeg, Stevens to Ottawa
UMaine football captain Stevens enters transfer portal
UMaine football captain Stevens enters transfer portal
By Eric Gullickson
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Former UMaine offensive lineman Liam Dobson was selected 3rd overall Tuesday night in the Canadian Football League draft by Winnipeg. Former UMaine linebacker Deshawn Stevens was taken 6th overall by Ottawa. Both players have a year of college eligibility left. But like hockey, those teams own their rights if they chose to play in the CFL someday.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine
438 newly recorded case of coronavirus in Maine
Jeremy Richard
Police: Man speeds across border, tops 150 mph on motorcycle
The mother took her daughter to the doctor the same day to document red marks and bruises...
School principal accused of paddling 6-year-old girl over damaged computer
A standoff in Mississippi has resulted in two deaths.
Police: Infant shot in standoff with Louisiana slaying suspect dies
Interstate construction
30-mile construction project gets underway on I-95

Latest News

Trevor DeLaite finds great fit, success at Liberty
Bangor’s DeLaite finds great fit, success at Liberty
Sea Dogs play ball for first time since 2019
Sea Dogs play ball for first time since 2019
Local prospects Courtney, Laweryson, and Coutts find pro destinations
Local prospects Courtney, Laweryson, and Coutts find pro destinations
Foxcroft Academy breaks ground for the Jim Robinson Field House
Foxcroft Academy breaks ground for the Jim Robinson Field House