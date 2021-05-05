City of Belfast to apply for grant to support housing development

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - More housing may be coming to Belfast.

City officials are trying to get a grant that could help the people behind the project.

Developers Collaborative is looking to build several multi-family housing units on the site of the old public works facility on Congress Street.

The Community Development Block Grant Housing Assistance Program could award up to $500,000.

“If awarded, Developers Collaborative would use these funds to help pay for a portion of the soft costs they would be incurring associated with their development at 115 Congress Street; this could include activities and items such as permits/fees, engineering services/surveys, architectural services, environmental reports, appraisals, and market studies. Additionally, this grant would increase Developers Collaborative’s amount of below-market capital for this project, which would have the dual benefit of improving the project’s overall financials and increasing their score on their upcoming housing tax credit application to MaineHousing, where an allocation of tax credits is absolutely critical for the project to proceed,” according to a press release from Belfast’s Economic Development Director, Thomas Kittredge.

According to Belfast’s Mayor Eric Sanders, “Developers Collaborative’s proposed housing development for 115 Congress Street is the current top priority for the City of Belfast, and securing this grant is one important way in which the City can support this vitally needed project.”

There was a public hearing on the matter Tuesday night at a council meeting.

Letters were read in favor of the proposal.

Councilor Michael Hurley spoke about the need for more housing.

Councilor Michael Hurley, said, ”We need it. We need it tomorrow. We need it as fast as we can and I am ready for the next one.”

If Developers Collaborative gets the grant they would have to match 20 cents on every dollar they receive.

The deadline to submit the grant application is Friday.

If the city is selected, the city hopes the money would be available in July.

