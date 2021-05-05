Advertisement

Bangor’s DeLaite finds great fit, success at Liberty

“I’ve been able to just be myself and just have fun with it.”
Trevor DeLaite finds great fit, success at Liberty
Trevor DeLaite finds great fit, success at Liberty
By Eric Gullickson
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - “It was a really really good transition. It’s been a lot of fun,” says Bangor’s Trevor DeLaite, “I met some of like my best friends that I will have for life here.”

Trevor has fit right in with the Flames competitive mentality.

“It kind of brings me back to those high school days. Almost where no matter who we played we were projected to win or wanted to win,” says DeLaite.

Liberty is 30-11 and leading the conference at 14-1.

“Definitely really cool to be able to show up every day to the park and be like we’re going to win,” says DeLaite.

Trevor has been their best starting pitcher. ASUN, ACC it hasn’t mattered.

“I’ve been able to just be myself and just have fun with it. Enjoy the game,” Trevor says, “It’s just kind of let me to have success and be able to attack hitters and really just compete.”

He’s 7-1 with a 2.59 E.R.A. averaging 6 innings per start.

“I’ve become more of a fastball, change up guy here. I’ve just rode that,” says DeLaite, “I always was a fastball, slider guy but the change up it’s just become one of my best pitches. Simplify things and not make things over complicated.”

While it’s his final year of eligibility, the hope is there might be more baseball in his future.

“Hopefully see how far the arm goes,” Trevor says, “I mean that’s definitely the goal.”

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine
438 newly recorded case of coronavirus in Maine
Jeremy Richard
Police: Man speeds across border, tops 150 mph on motorcycle
The mother took her daughter to the doctor the same day to document red marks and bruises...
School principal accused of paddling 6-year-old girl over damaged computer
A standoff in Mississippi has resulted in two deaths.
Police: Infant shot in standoff with Louisiana slaying suspect dies
Interstate construction
30-mile construction project gets underway on I-95

Latest News

UMaine football captain Stevens enters transfer portal
Former UMaine stars Dobson, Stevens selected near the top of the CFL Draft
Sea Dogs play ball for first time since 2019
Sea Dogs play ball for first time since 2019
Local prospects Courtney, Laweryson, and Coutts find pro destinations
Local prospects Courtney, Laweryson, and Coutts find pro destinations
Foxcroft Academy breaks ground for the Jim Robinson Field House
Foxcroft Academy breaks ground for the Jim Robinson Field House