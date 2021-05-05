Bangor’s DeLaite finds great fit, success at Liberty

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - “It was a really really good transition. It’s been a lot of fun,” says Bangor’s Trevor DeLaite, “I met some of like my best friends that I will have for life here.”

Trevor has fit right in with the Flames competitive mentality.

“It kind of brings me back to those high school days. Almost where no matter who we played we were projected to win or wanted to win,” says DeLaite.

Liberty is 30-11 and leading the conference at 14-1.

“Definitely really cool to be able to show up every day to the park and be like we’re going to win,” says DeLaite.

Trevor has been their best starting pitcher. ASUN, ACC it hasn’t mattered.

“I’ve been able to just be myself and just have fun with it. Enjoy the game,” Trevor says, “It’s just kind of let me to have success and be able to attack hitters and really just compete.”

He’s 7-1 with a 2.59 E.R.A. averaging 6 innings per start.

“I’ve become more of a fastball, change up guy here. I’ve just rode that,” says DeLaite, “I always was a fastball, slider guy but the change up it’s just become one of my best pitches. Simplify things and not make things over complicated.”

While it’s his final year of eligibility, the hope is there might be more baseball in his future.

“Hopefully see how far the arm goes,” Trevor says, “I mean that’s definitely the goal.”

