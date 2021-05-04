Advertisement

Walmart, Sam’s Club offering COVID-19 vaccines

Walmart
Walmart(Associated Press)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Walmart and Sam’s Club are now offering COVID-19 vaccinations in all their pharmacies in Maine.

That covers two-dozen locations stores.

You can walk-in to get a shot or schedule an appointment ahead of time.

They will be administering J and J, Pfizer, and Moderna vaccines.

The Walmart pharmacies are open seven days a week and Sam’s Club pharmacies are open Monday through Saturday.

You do not have to be a member of Sam’s Club to receive a vaccine there.

The company is also rolling out a new program nationwide called Get Out the Vaccine Campaign.

They will be providing educational materials to their customers about the effectiveness and safety of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

