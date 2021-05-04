Advertisement

USDA awards $7 Million for WATRSS Project

The Nature Conservancy expects projects to begin by this time next year.
The Nature Conservancy expects projects to begin by this time next year.
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(WABI) - A seven million dollar federal investment from the U.S. Department of Agriculture will support the Watershed-scale Approach to Restoring Stream Systems Project.

Project partners led by The Nature Conservancy in Maine will use an innovative Stream Smart design and installation approach to improve and restore many of Maine’s road-stream crossings

In the short term, the project will provide construction jobs, and long term benefits include increased road stability and greater safety throughout Maine’s aging road network.

”There’s thousands of road-stream crossings where there are problem culverts,” said Eileen Bader-Hall from the Nature Conservancy in Maine. “You know, small dams that need to be removed, or the potential to install fishways, so that’s what this award can really make a dent in, is improving aquatic organism passage all over the state.”

The Nature Conservancy expects projects to begin by this time next year.

