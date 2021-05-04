Some Mainers remain hesitant on getting COVID-19 vaccine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Fifty-seven percent of Mainers who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine have received at least one dose.

However, there are still many who remain hesitant about getting vaccinated.

Dr. James Jarvis of Northern Light Health addressed that Tuesday.

Jarvis says the most common question or concern hesitant people have with being vaccinated is vaccine newness.

He says some insist the safety of the vaccines has not been proven.

Jarvis says these concerns are not true and points to the high number of Americans who have been successfully vaccinated as proof.

If you are hesitant about getting vaccinated, Jarvis says you should speak with a reliable source, such as your primary care physician.

”We know that they are safe, and not only that, we know that they protect ourselves, our patients, our families, and our communities. That’s really the thought that everybody needs to say. Who is it that you need to protect from this devastating disease? And if there is just one person out there that you need to protect, you should get vaccinated,” Jarvis said.

Jarvis says as long as Mainers want to be vaccinated, Northern Light Health will be there to vaccinate them.

Walk-in appointments are now being accepted across all Northern Light Health sites, but you are still encouraged to register.

For more information, visit https://covid.northernlighthealth.org/

