Advertisement

Secretary Bellows testifies on vanity plate bills

A vetting process for vanity plates was eliminated in 2015.
A vetting process for vanity plates was eliminated in 2015.
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows is supporting several bills pending in the legislature that would clarify standards for vanity license plates to prohibit obscenities and other vulgar language.

A vetting process for vanity plates was eliminated in 2015.

The proposed bills would reestablish a review process, allow the secretary of state to reject vulgar license plates, and allow the recall of offensive plates that have been issued.

Bellows testified today before the Legislature’s Joint Standing Committee on Transportation.

”A citizen may post a sign on their property or a bumper sticker on their vehicle with the most offensive slogan they choose,” Bellows said. “The registration plate is not a bumper sticker. Despite the common misconception that a registration is the property of the registrant, it is not, in fact, private property. These plates are, in fact, property of the state of Maine.”

The American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators says a majority of states have some sort of restriction on inappropriate messages on vanity plates.

To view today’s hearing in full, click here.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
Greenbush Crash
Greenbush crash sends 4 to hospital
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated May 3rd
Maine CDC reports 256 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
When a car nearly went off a Maryland bridge, saved only by the guard rail, an infant was...
Good Samaritan jumps into bay to save infant ejected in car crash
Interstate construction
30-mile construction project gets underway on I-95

Latest News

Portland nonprofit raising $20K to send medical supplies to India
Orono Bog Boardwalk
Orono Bog Boardwalk reopening soon
UMaine students present 3D printed Mars rover replica
Bangor Savings Bank was ranked the second best bank in America out of more than five thousand...
Maine banks make Forbes “Top 10”