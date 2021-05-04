Rain Arrives For Wednesday Through Thursday Morning

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low-pressure continues to sit in the Gulf of Maine heading off to the east. This will continue to bring clouds to much of the region. Still a weak high pressure over the east providing them a bit more sunshine. That high will move out and clouds will stream in this evening. Another low-pressure system over the Great Lakes will move into the region tomorrow and will merge with another low off the coast bringing much of the region light to moderate rain for Wednesday. With a rain cooled atmosphere, highs will only reach into the 40s and low 50s. Rainfall totals will range from 0.50″ to upwards of 1″. Once the low moves east early Thursday morning, rain will slowly taper off from west to east and skies will brighten by tomorrow afternoon. Still expecting a breezy NW wind tomorrow with gusts near 30 mph. Drier conditions with more sunshine by Friday and highs that will be in the 50s & 60s. Another weaker low-pressure system will bring a few scattered showers by Saturday. As for Mother’s Day, expect a few clouds with a low chance of moisture and highs in the 50s & 60s. Watching another low by early next week that could bring more rain to the region.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Winds will be light and variable.

WEDNESDAY: Widespread rain showers. Temperatures will be cooler with highs expected to range from the upper 40s to the upper 50s. ESE wind 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Once the morning showers clear, skies will brighten up. Highs will be in the 50s with a NW wind gusting to 30 mph.

FRIDAY: Mixture of sun and clouds. Highs in the 50s & 60s.

SATURDAY: A few morning showers followed by mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 50s.

Mother’s Day Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the 50s & 60s.

