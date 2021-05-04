Advertisement

Portland nonprofit raising $20K to send medical supplies to India

(WMTW)
By WMTW
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - A Portland-based nonprofit is working to help India, which is being ravaged by COVID-19.

Partners for World Health is trying to raise $20,000 to send badly-needed medical supplies to the country.

“People are arriving at the doors of hospitals and being turned away. They’re asking for oxygen. They’re asking for support. There’s not enough oxygen. There aren’t enough ventilators, so it’s important that we all try to do our part to help our global partners,” Partners for World Health founder Elizabeth McLellan said.

The money will help send a shipping container filled with supplies to India, but the group has just 13 days to raise the money.

Donations can be made through Partners for World Health’s website.

