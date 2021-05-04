Advertisement

Paper mill that was site of explosion sues inspection firm

Gavel
Gavel(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JAY, Maine (AP) — The owner of a paper mill in Maine that was the site of an explosion last year has filed a lawsuit against a company that was responsible for inspection and maintenance.

One of the facility’s pulp digesters ruptured and fell on the second digester in April 2020. Both were destroyed.

The mill then shut down a paper machine and doesn’t plan to rebuild its pulp mill.

The Sun Journal reports the mill’s owner, Pixelle Specialty Solutions, is suing Florida-based Trico Mechanical Contractors Inc.

A person who answered the phone at Trico on Tuesday said there was no one available to comment on the lawsuit.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
Greenbush Crash
Greenbush crash sends 4 to hospital
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated May 3rd
Maine CDC reports 256 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
When a car nearly went off a Maryland bridge, saved only by the guard rail, an infant was...
Good Samaritan jumps into bay to save infant ejected in car crash
Interstate construction
30-mile construction project gets underway on I-95

Latest News

WATCH LIVE: Maine CDC COVID-19 briefing
Maine State House
Gov. Mills releases plan to spend $1.13B in COVID-19 relief funds
Walmart
Walmart, Sam’s Club offering COVID-19 vaccines
Jeremy Richard
Police: Man speeds across border, tops 150 mph on motorcycle