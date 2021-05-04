Orono Bog Boardwalk reopening soon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Soon you’ll be able to explore another popular spot in the Bangor City Forest.

The Orono Bog Boardwalk is opening back up on Monday, May 17.

Officials shared the information on Facebook.

It will be open bright and early at 7 in the morning.

The Facebook post says you’re asked to wear a mask around people outside of your household and when you can’t keep a six-foot distance.

