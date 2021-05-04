Advertisement

Maine firefighters rescue 12 ducklings from storm drain

(WMTW/ Westbrook Fire Department)
By WMTW
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTBROOK, Maine (WMTW) - Westbrook firefighters helped rescue 12 ducklings from a storm drain.

Firefighters rushed to the intersection on Church Street and William Clarke Drive on Monday after getting reports of the mother duck making a scene near a storm drain.

Firefighters went into the storm drain and found the 12 ducklings.

The baby ducks were carefully collected and reunited with their mother in the nearby beaver pond.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
Greenbush Crash
Greenbush crash sends 4 to hospital
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated May 3rd
Maine CDC reports 256 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
When a car nearly went off a Maryland bridge, saved only by the guard rail, an infant was...
Good Samaritan jumps into bay to save infant ejected in car crash
Interstate construction
30-mile construction project gets underway on I-95

Latest News

Portland nonprofit raising $20K to send medical supplies to India
Orono Bog Boardwalk
Orono Bog Boardwalk reopening soon
UMaine students present 3D printed Mars rover replica
A vetting process for vanity plates was eliminated in 2015.
Secretary Bellows testifies on vanity plate bills
Bangor Savings Bank was ranked the second best bank in America out of more than five thousand...
Maine banks make Forbes “Top 10”