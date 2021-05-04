Advertisement

Maine banks make Forbes “Top 10”

Bangor Savings Bank was ranked the second best bank in America out of more than five thousand banks across the country.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Forbes list of of the world’s best banks has been released. Two banks in Maine made the top ten in the U.S.

Bangor Savings Bank was ranked second best. Camden National Bank came in at number seven.

Banks were rated on general satisfaction and key attributes like trust, fees, digital services, and financial advice, all based solely on consumer market research.

“I think this year in the pandemic, especially small businesses were most dependent on their bank,” said Bangor Savings Bank President & CEO Bob Montgomery-Rice. “So, I think this is sort of a testament to how we worked really hard to help our small businesses, and all our customers get through this time. And this is when having a community partner like a Bangor Savings is important.”

“It goes to show that your community bank has a strong position because they can offer you all these services that you need on your personal financial journey, whether you’re starting out, or whether you’re looking at retirement and trying to navigate through that as well,” added Renee Smyth, Vice President at Camden National Bank

To see the full Forbes list, visit forbes.com.

