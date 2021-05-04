Advertisement

Kindness spreads as painted rocks pop up locally

(WABI)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Sometimes kindness is just a stone’s throw away.

An international rock painting movement has taken root in the Bangor area.

“We were just really looking for something to get involved with in the community. spread a little kindness, have fun with it,” said Kim Dunton.

Dunton co-created the Bangor Rocks! Facebook page almost four years ago.

Christina Berube is among its more than 2,000 members.

“I was going into a pharmacy in Bangor. I found a rock with a nice message on it. I picked it up, and I flipped it over, and it was from northeast Ohio. I had no idea this was a thing. Some of my friends were like, ‘Oh, Bangor has a rocks group.’ So I found this group that Kim created and then I started just going crazy with rocks from there,” Berube said.

Here’s how it works: after someone paints a rocks, they leave them out for others to find. If you come across one, you can either keep it or move it to a different spot. Just like that, kindness, and word about the movement spreads.

That’s how Teresa Maybury became involved.

She was in Canada when she first caught on.

“I found rocks when we were vacationing. I brought, I think, two rocks home with me. Planted them here in Brewer and thought, ‘Ah ha! I’m gonna start doing that,” Maybury said.

With that, the movement found a home in the Twin City.

Brewer Maine Rocks has a smaller following, but Maybury is excited to see it grow, because that means her message is reaching more people.

“You never know what people are going through. If they can pick up one of my rocks and smile, then it’s done its work. To me, the basic premise behind it is kindness,” Maybury said.

It’s not just the people finding the rocks who are benefiting. In the Facebook groups, communities grow. Connecting while doing good.

“When I log on and I see people posting, it just brings me so much joy because it’s something that everyone can do and feel good about. There’s not a lot of judgment there. It doesn’t matter how good your rock is, or how bad your rock is. There’s so much about it that brings so much joy,” Dunton said.

