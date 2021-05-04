Advertisement

Jury finds Rayshaun Moore guilty in murder of Demetrius Snow

(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - 36-year-old Rayshaun Moore has been found guilty in the murder of 25-year-old Demetrius Snow in February of 2020.

The six day trial ended Monday with closing arguments.

The jury came back Tuesday morning after deliberating Monday afternoon.

Snow died as a result of stab wounds after an altercation outside a Bangor night club in February of last year.

Most of the arguments surrounded video surveillance and witness testimony.

Moore’s defense attorney still argues police arrested the wrong guy.

Rayshaun Moore could face between 25 years and life in prison.

No sentencing date has been set yet.

We’ll have more updates to this story as the become available today.

