Advertisement

International Seaplane Fly-in founder passes away

Duane Lander
Duane Lander(WABI)
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A beloved member of the Moosehead community has passed away.

Duane Lander died over the weekend.

Lander was an avid pilot and one of the founders of the International SeaPlane Fly-In in Greenville.

He was also a longtime director of the Moosehead Marine Museum as well as a state lawmaker in the 1980s.

Funeral services will be held later this week at the Greenville Masonic Lodge.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Moosehead Marine Museum and the American Legion Scholarship Fund, American Legion Post #94.

You can find more info at Lary Funeral Home’s website.

Lander was 79.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
Greenbush Crash
Greenbush crash sends 4 to hospital
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated May 3rd
Maine CDC reports 256 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
When a car nearly went off a Maryland bridge, saved only by the guard rail, an infant was...
Good Samaritan jumps into bay to save infant ejected in car crash
Interstate construction
30-mile construction project gets underway on I-95

Latest News

Camden Hills Regional High School students to perform live production for first time since...
Camden Hills Regional High School students to perform first live production since start of pandemic
Adam MacDonald
Presque Isle man with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy passes away
The Biden Administration is changing the way vaccines are being allotted to states.
Head of Maine CDC supports Biden’s COVID-19 vax changes
You no longer need to live in Maine to get a coronavirus vaccination here.
Maine removes COVID-19 vax residency requirement