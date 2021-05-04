International Seaplane Fly-in founder passes away

GREENVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A beloved member of the Moosehead community has passed away.

Duane Lander died over the weekend.

Lander was an avid pilot and one of the founders of the International SeaPlane Fly-In in Greenville.

He was also a longtime director of the Moosehead Marine Museum as well as a state lawmaker in the 1980s.

Funeral services will be held later this week at the Greenville Masonic Lodge.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Moosehead Marine Museum and the American Legion Scholarship Fund, American Legion Post #94.

You can find more info at Lary Funeral Home’s website.

Lander was 79.

