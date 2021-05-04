Head of Maine CDC supports Biden’s COVID-19 vax changes

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Biden Administration is changing the way vaccines are being allotted to states.

They are moving away from the population based model and instead following demand.

There are instances across the nation where demand for vaccines has dropped off markedly with some states leaving more than half their available vaccine doses unordered.

The head of the Maine CDC says that is not the case here.

“It won’t mean anything fundamentally different for Maine,” Shah explained. “What it will mean is that if you get into a situation where we need more doses, because of whatever reason, we may have the opportunity to tap into that federal pool in a particular given week.”

Dr. Nirav Shah says he supports this move, and it comes after weeks of conversations with the Biden Administration that he was a part of.

