Governor Mills unveils plan for over one billion in federal relief money

MADISON, Maine (WABI) -Governor Mills unveiled her administration’s plans to invest over 1-billion dollars in federal relief funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.

”Today at the site of a former mill that is transforming to meet the challenges of our time. I am proud to say that we finally have the tools we need to build a bridge to the future.”

Governor Mills visited GO Lab in Madison to announce the Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan.

More that $1 billion dollars primed to address many of the same problems laid out in the state’s 10 year economic development plan released in 2019.

“We need to stabilize our economy in the short term and then get back to that plan.”

The plan allocates 260 million for immediate recovery, 305 million for long term growth, and 547 million for infrastructure.

“These funds are entrusted to us as a state to use both wisely and comprehensively.”

Measures include lowering health care costs for small businesses and replenishing the state’s unemployment trust fund.

Other investments support career and technical education, roads, bridges, affordable housing, childcare, broadband internet, and more.

“There’s a lot in this proposal. There’s a lot of work and we’re ready to commit ourselves to the future. I look forward to traveling the state in the coming days and weeks to talk in more detail about these investments.”

Mills thanked her staff for their hard work on the proposal and said she was looking forward to discussing the plan with the legislature further.

“Separately from this my administration will be rolling out measures for a bond proposal and a supplemental budget or part 2 budget both of which will complement this Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan. We will present these measures in the coming days.”

“Now we can offer the people of Maine the promise of prosperity for the next generation. Greater goals aspirations, and opportunities, and something even greater than that, hope.”

