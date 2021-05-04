Advertisement

Governor Mills to unveil economic recovery plan Tuesday

By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Tuesday, May 4 at 1 p.m., Governor Janet Mills will unveil her Administration’s proposal to invest more than $1 billion in discretionary Federal relief funds allocated to Maine under the American Rescue Plan Act.

The Governor will unveil her plan at GO Lab in Madison, the site of a former paper mill that is being revitalized as the first wood fiber insulation production facility in North America.

The Governor’s plan makes historic investments in unaddressed needs and longstanding challenges to achieve three goals: 1) immediate economic recovery from the pandemic; 2) long-term economic growth for Maine; and 3) infrastructure revitalization.

The Governor will be joined by Economic and Community Development Commissioner Heather Johnson; Co-Chairs of the Governor’s Economic Recovery Committee Laurie Lachance and Josh Broder; Maine AFL-CIO Executive Director Matt Schlobohm; Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Quincy Hentzel; and others.

In total, the American Rescue Plan Act invests approximately $4.5 billion in Maine. Of this $4.5 billion, Congress has directly committed nearly $3.2 billion to various recovery efforts, including significant support for COVID-19 testing and vaccinations, enhanced unemployment benefits, stimulus payments to families, and funds for businesses, counties and municipalities, education, behavioral health, child care, and more.

The remaining $1.13 billion is allocated to the State of Maine to respond to the pandemic and support economic recovery. The Governor’s plan will cover this $1.13 billion.

