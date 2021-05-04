Advertisement

FBI: Armed man shot by officers outside CIA headquarters

At least one FBI agent opened fire on an armed man outside CIA headquarters in Virginia. The...
At least one FBI agent opened fire on an armed man outside CIA headquarters in Virginia. The unidentified suspect was taken to a local hospital and his condition wasn’t immediately known.(Source: WJLA via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) - Authorities say at least one FBI agent opened fire on an armed man outside CIA headquarters in Virginia.

The FBI says the suspect was shot and wounded after he “emerged from his vehicle with a weapon” Monday evening.

The unidentified suspect was taken to a local hospital and his condition wasn’t immediately known.

The FBI said it is reviewing the incident.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
Maine CDC data as of 5-2-21
Maine CDC reports 231 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths
When a car nearly went off a Maryland bridge, saved only by the guard rail, an infant was...
Good Samaritan jumps into bay to save infant ejected in car crash
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated May 3rd
Maine CDC reports 256 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Sticking points in contract talks included health insurance, retirement and sub-contracting.
Shaw’s drivers, mechanics go on strike in Maine

Latest News

Kroger is testing a program where drones are used to deliver groceries.
Kroger to start drone deliveries this spring
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for...
FDA expected to OK Pfizer vaccine for teens within week
Economic Recovery Committee recommendations now with Gov. Mills
Governor Mills to unveil economic recovery plan Tuesday
.
San Diego boat wreck kills 3, shows risks of ocean smuggling