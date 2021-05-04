Dry & Seasonable This Afternoon, Rainy & Cool Wednesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Partly to mostly cloudy skies will continue this afternoon with the best chance for some sunshine being over northern and eastern parts of the state. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s to low 60s this afternoon. Skies will be mostly cloudy tonight with lows in the 40s.

Low pressure is forecast to move through the area Wednesday bringing us a wet and cool day. Rain will spread across the state during the morning and will be steadier and heavier during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures on Wednesday will be cooler due to the rainy conditions with highs in the mid-40s to low 50s. Showers will linger into Thursday morning before the system moves out. Skies will brighten Thursday afternoon with highs climbing back to the 50s to around 60°. Friday looks decent with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 50s to around 60°. We’ll be watching low pressure passing offshore Saturday. Depending on how close that comes will determine if we see any showers to start the weekend. Otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies Saturday with highs in the mid-50s to low 60s.

Rain will spread across the state Wednesday morning and continue through Wednesday night, tapering off late. Rainfall totals by 7am Thursday will range from about .5" to 1". (WABI)

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs between 55°-65°. East/northeast 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday: Rain likely. Cool with highs in the mid-40s to low 50s. East/southeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: Morning showers then brightening skies during the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60°.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 50s to low 60s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to low 60s.

