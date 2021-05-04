Advertisement

Central Aroostook Chamber of Commerce declares Sign Wars

By Rhian Lowndes
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - It’s a sign of the times. Local businesses are blowing off steam in a friendly sign war.

Some local Presque Isle businesses have heeded the Central Aroostook Chamber of Commerce’s call to join a national sign war movement. Up and down Main Street, you’ll see the Chamber’s hashtag under some friendly digs, and Chamber director, LaNiece Sirois hopes the sign war challenge will bring a little joy all around central Aroostook.

“This is for all of those town, it’s not just for Presque Isle,” said Sirois. “It’s for Caribou, Fort Fairfield, Easton, wherever you have a marquis and if you don’t have a marquis, use a sandwich sign, make posters, write on your window.”

Local businesses are already getting invested in the competition, and the winner of best sign will be decided at the end of May and awarded with ReMax sponsored trophies. Competitors hope more store fronts will take up the challenge.

“Who doesn’t love friendly competition?” asked Leslie Jackson, marketing manager of SW Collins. “So I challenge those in Presque Isle who have signs, whether they be digital or regular, to bring it on, let’s see what you’ve got and let’s have some fun.”

“Challenge us, we’ll get back and challenge you again, and just have fun,” said Troy Heald, northern Aroostook district manager of FA Peabody.

The two companies faced off in the sign war, cracking jokes at one another.

If you were looking for a sign that you should get involved, it’s time to get creative, and play your part in the sign war.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated May 3rd
Maine CDC reports 256 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
When a car nearly went off a Maryland bridge, saved only by the guard rail, an infant was...
Good Samaritan jumps into bay to save infant ejected in car crash
Greenbush Crash
Greenbush crash sends 4 to hospital
Sticking points in contract talks included health insurance, retirement and sub-contracting.
Shaw’s drivers, mechanics go on strike in Maine

Latest News

Police lights
Police: Man speeds across border, tops 150 mph on motorcycle
Latest recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine
438 newly recorded case of coronavirus in Maine
Maine has one of the oldest population in the country.
Bill aims to provide more support for Maine’s long-term care workers
Economic Recovery Committee recommendations now with Gov. Mills
Governor Mills to unveil economic recovery plan Tuesday