Camden Hills Regional High School students to perform first live production since start of pandemic

ROCKPORT, Maine (WABI) - Camden Hills Regional High School is known for putting on large musical productions every year.

The pandemic hasn’t allowed for live theatre performances at the school, until now.

“I’m just so grateful that we get to do anything,” said Julianna Day, a Camden Hills Senior Actor in the production.

It’s time to mark your calendars for a live show in Rockport!

On May 7th and 8th, and the following weekend, a cast of 19 students at Camden Hills Regional High School will perform their first live production since the pandemic began.

“To sing again means so much. These voices are beautiful, and it’s been a hard year not being able to sing in school, and we’re just getting back into it. It feels very hopeful,” said Kimberly Murphy, who is directing the production.

The show will run for about an hour and 20 minutes without an intermission and will take place outdoors, allowing for a live audience.

Audience members will be asked to remain masked for the entire show and to keep a social distance of six feet.

“The kids are really missing the chance to perform in front of a live audience. That just gives it that magic that nobody can describe,” said Murphy.

The school is producing ‘The Theory of Relativity,’ a new musical by Neil Bartram and Brian Hill.

The contemporary musical explores the many aspects of human relationships and love through solos, ensemble singing, and small vignettes.

“It’s a very fitting play, I suppose, for the times, mainly because it’s very fluid. There isn’t really any definite boundaries to anything or definite roles to anyone,” said Nathaniel Stanley, a Camden Hills Senior Actor.

“We’re all individuals, but all these individuals come together to make one cohesive community,” said Day.

Senior cast members like Julianna Day are excited to share their final act before graduating with friends and family.

“I just love making music with other people. It’s one of my favorite things to do,” added Day.

Director Kimberly Murphy thinks the show will act as a silver lining during these challenging times.

“We all need hope right now, so I just want people to come away feeling renewed energy, and think, wow, these kids are great. Look how they’ve persevered through a very challenging year. I know the audience will get that,” Muphy said.

This weekend’s shows will be at 6 pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets must be purchased in advance.

There will be no “at-the-door” ticket sales.

You can find more information about purchasing tickets and potential rain dates here.

