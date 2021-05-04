Advertisement

Bill aims to provide more support for Maine’s long-term care workers

Maine has one of the oldest population in the country.
Maine has one of the oldest population in the country.(Gray tv)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - Long-term care workers in Maine could be getting some more support from the state.

A bill in Augusta is recommending several new measures - including making sure workers are paid enough, and creating an oversight advisory committee to monitor workforce shortages.

The bill’s sponsor says these measures are important to make sure that the people who want to keep doing this important work, do not have to leave to find

better-paying jobs.

“If you could earn more, you know, doing a job that’s a little bit easier and a little less rewarding, a lot of folks have had to, to be able to support their families to leave this workforce, and we really need more people in this workforce,” said Representative, Jessica Fay.

Fay says this is especially important for Maine’s aging population.

14 counties are predicting more than 25 percent of the population will be aged over 65 by 20-26.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated May 3rd
Maine CDC reports 256 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
When a car nearly went off a Maryland bridge, saved only by the guard rail, an infant was...
Good Samaritan jumps into bay to save infant ejected in car crash
Greenbush Crash
Greenbush crash sends 4 to hospital
Sticking points in contract talks included health insurance, retirement and sub-contracting.
Shaw’s drivers, mechanics go on strike in Maine

Latest News

Latest recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine
438 newly recorded case of coronavirus in Maine
Economic Recovery Committee recommendations now with Gov. Mills
Governor Mills to unveil economic recovery plan Tuesday
Fate of Rayshaun Moore in the hands of jury.
Fate of Bangor man accused of murder now in the hands of jurors
The Flower Wall at The Bud Connection stands ready to be a Mothers Day photo backdrop.
Mothers Day Flower “Selfie” Wall goes up in Ellsworth