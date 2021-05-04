Bill aims to provide more support for Maine’s long-term care workers

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - Long-term care workers in Maine could be getting some more support from the state.

A bill in Augusta is recommending several new measures - including making sure workers are paid enough, and creating an oversight advisory committee to monitor workforce shortages.

The bill’s sponsor says these measures are important to make sure that the people who want to keep doing this important work, do not have to leave to find

better-paying jobs.

“If you could earn more, you know, doing a job that’s a little bit easier and a little less rewarding, a lot of folks have had to, to be able to support their families to leave this workforce, and we really need more people in this workforce,” said Representative, Jessica Fay.

Fay says this is especially important for Maine’s aging population.

14 counties are predicting more than 25 percent of the population will be aged over 65 by 20-26.

