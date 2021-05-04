438 newly recorded case of coronavirus in Maine

Latest recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine (WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - 438 newly recorded cases of coronavirus in our state, according to the latest figures from the Maine CDC.

No new deaths being reported.

Total cases now stand at 62,509.

There are 46,429 cases that are confirmed by the Maine CDC.

790 people died with the virus since last March.

54 patients with coronavirus are in critical care. 22 are on ventilators.

County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine (WABI TV)

Androscoggin County is reporting 94 new cases, the highest total of all 16 counties.

Kennebec showing 75 new cases, Penobscot with 30.

21 additional cases in Somerset County.

Knox and Waldo counties reporting 13 new cases each.

