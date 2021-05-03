Advertisement

Wabanaki Public Health and Wellness holds ribbon cutting for Opportunity House

Opportunity House
Opportunity House(WABI)
By Spencer Roberts
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Wabanaki Public Health and Wellness held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Opportunity House on Essex Street.

It’s the first recovery house in the region to cater to the native population, which has a disproportionately high rate of drug and alcohol abuse.

The house will provide space for seven residents and an on-site staff member, as well as support staff.

The facility will have a strong focus on community support for those seeking personal change.

”Services that center Wabanaki culture and healing, center the things that we know make us well. Like our art, our music, our food. We wanted to make sure that we were creating a home that built on our strengths,” said Lisa Sockabasin, Wabanaki Public Health and Wellness director.

“It takes community to remind us just how strong we are. Addiction is a trauma response and recovery can be a community process. I’m so thankful for this work and this beautiful new building that will house so much hope and recovery and love and support,” said Maulian Dana, Penobscot ambassador.

They are accepting applications for residents and the first people should move in later this month.

Wabanaki Public Health and Wellness is working to develop more properties to support Wabanaki healing and recovery.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
Maine CDC data as of 5-2-21
Maine CDC reports 231 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths
When a car nearly went off a Maryland bridge, saved only by the guard rail, an infant was...
Good Samaritan jumps into bay to save infant ejected in car crash
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated May 3rd
Maine CDC reports 256 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Sticking points in contract talks included health insurance, retirement and sub-contracting.
Shaw’s drivers, mechanics go on strike in Maine

Latest News

More than 3 million people are expected to travel to Acadia National Park this summer, many of...
Bar Harbor feeling the pinch of seasonal worker shortage
Daniel Hall sentenced
Former Waterville medical marijuana business owner sentenced
MDI Hospital
MDI Hospital breaks ground in new MRI unit
Brewer High School
Brewer High School Department monitoring COVID-19 situation