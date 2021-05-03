Wabanaki Public Health and Wellness holds ribbon cutting for Opportunity House

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Wabanaki Public Health and Wellness held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Opportunity House on Essex Street.

It’s the first recovery house in the region to cater to the native population, which has a disproportionately high rate of drug and alcohol abuse.

The house will provide space for seven residents and an on-site staff member, as well as support staff.

The facility will have a strong focus on community support for those seeking personal change.

”Services that center Wabanaki culture and healing, center the things that we know make us well. Like our art, our music, our food. We wanted to make sure that we were creating a home that built on our strengths,” said Lisa Sockabasin, Wabanaki Public Health and Wellness director.

“It takes community to remind us just how strong we are. Addiction is a trauma response and recovery can be a community process. I’m so thankful for this work and this beautiful new building that will house so much hope and recovery and love and support,” said Maulian Dana, Penobscot ambassador.

They are accepting applications for residents and the first people should move in later this month.

Wabanaki Public Health and Wellness is working to develop more properties to support Wabanaki healing and recovery.

