Spring turkey hunt begins in Maine, home to many big birds

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Thanksgiving might be months away, but Maine’s hunters have turkeys on their minds.

Monday is the first day of the year for the spring wild turkey hunt.

Spring turkey hunting takes place all over the country, and Maine is often home to a very active hunt.

The spring hunt runs through June 5.

Hunters are allowed to take up to two bearded turkeys in most of the state, though they are limited to one bearded turkey in some parts of far northern Maine.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.