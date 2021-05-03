Advertisement

Spring turkey hunt begins in Maine, home to many big birds

The spring hunt runs through June 5.
Male Wild Turkey in display.
Male Wild Turkey in display.(National Park Service Photo / Rachel Ames)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Thanksgiving might be months away, but Maine’s hunters have turkeys on their minds.

Monday is the first day of the year for the spring wild turkey hunt.

Spring turkey hunting takes place all over the country, and Maine is often home to a very active hunt.

The spring hunt runs through June 5.

Hunters are allowed to take up to two bearded turkeys in most of the state, though they are limited to one bearded turkey in some parts of far northern Maine.

