Shaw’s drivers, mechanics go on strike in Maine

Sticking points in contract talks included health insurance, retirement and sub-contracting.
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 7:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCARBOROUGH, Maine (WMTW) - Dozens of union drivers and mechanics for Shaw’s in Maine went on strike Monday morning.

Teamsters Local 340 represents more than 70 employees who work in Scarborough and Wells. Employees in both locations walked out Monday.

The union voted in November to authorize a strike after saying contract negotiations with management had broken down following 13 meetings. A federal mediator had been called in to help.

WMTW has reached out to Shaw’s parent company, Albertsons Companies, for response but has not heard back.

