AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Prohibiting PFAS chemicals the focus of two bills being discussed in Augusta Monday.

The Committee on Environment and Natural Resources held virtual public hearings on proposals to address Maine’s PFAS pollution.

The first bill prohibits the sale of non-essential products containing intentionally added PFAS by 20-30.

The other bill bans PFAS in fire fighting foam unless required by the federal government by next year.

Testimony centered around health issues caused by the toxic chemicals.

Those opposed to the bills spoke about them being too broad.

”The reporting fee identified in this bill can be used to help pay for clean up and remediation of contamination for impacted municipalities,” said Rep. Lori Gramlich, D-Old Orchard Beach, sponsor of LD1503 and LD1505.

“The proposal to allow a ban on PFAS containing products effective as early as 2021 will negatively impact Twin Rivers’ ability to continue and maintain business operations in Madawaska,” said Brian McAlary, Twin Rivers Paper Company.

A national expert regarding fire fighting foams also testified Monday.

Both bills now go on to work sessions.

