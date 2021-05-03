Advertisement

Prohibiting PFAS chemicals the focus of two bills

Maine State House
Maine State House(WABI)
By Joy Hollowell
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Prohibiting PFAS chemicals the focus of two bills being discussed in Augusta Monday.

The Committee on Environment and Natural Resources held virtual public hearings on proposals to address Maine’s PFAS pollution.

The first bill prohibits the sale of non-essential products containing intentionally added PFAS by 20-30.

The other bill bans PFAS in fire fighting foam unless required by the federal government by next year.

Testimony centered around health issues caused by the toxic chemicals.

Those opposed to the bills spoke about them being too broad.

”The reporting fee identified in this bill can be used to help pay for clean up and remediation of contamination for impacted municipalities,” said Rep. Lori Gramlich, D-Old Orchard Beach, sponsor of LD1503 and LD1505.

“The proposal to allow a ban on PFAS containing products effective as early as 2021 will negatively impact Twin Rivers’ ability to continue and maintain business operations in Madawaska,” said Brian McAlary, Twin Rivers Paper Company.

A national expert regarding fire fighting foams also testified Monday.

Both bills now go on to work sessions.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
Maine CDC data as of 5-2-21
Maine CDC reports 231 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths
When a car nearly went off a Maryland bridge, saved only by the guard rail, an infant was...
Good Samaritan jumps into bay to save infant ejected in car crash
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated May 3rd
Maine CDC reports 256 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Sticking points in contract talks included health insurance, retirement and sub-contracting.
Shaw’s drivers, mechanics go on strike in Maine

Latest News

Interstate construction
30-mile construction project gets underway on I-95
Greenbush Crash
Greenbush crash sends 4 to hospital
Rayshaun Moore
Closing arguments underway in murder trial of Bangor man
The Maine State House in Augusta
Maine considers new protection for domestic violence victims