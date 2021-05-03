Partly to Mostly Cloudy This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Clouds will continue to move in this afternoon as low-pressure approaches from the southwest. Temperatures today will be in the mid-50s to low 60s, warmest over northern and eastern areas where they will see more sunshine. We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Low pressure is forecast to pass just south of the area during the day Tuesday. We’ll see plenty of clouds around the area as the system moves by but as it stays to our south, it looks like its precipitation will stay mainly to our south as well with just a chance for a few showers, mainly along the coast. Temperatures on Tuesday will be in the 50s to low 60s. Another area of low pressure is forecast to move through the area Wednesday bringing us periods of rain during the day. Temperatures on Wednesday will be a bit cooler due to the rainy conditions with highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s. Showers may linger into Thursday morning before the system moves out. Skies will brighten Thursday afternoon with highs climbing back to the 50s to low 60s. Friday looks quiet with partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 50s to around 60°.

Rest of Today: Increasing clouds, brightest north and east. Highs between 55°-64°. Light wind will become west/southwest 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows between 35°-45°. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible, mainly for areas closer to the coast. Highs between 53°-63°, coolest along the coast. Light and variable wind

Wednesday: Rain likely. Highs between 45°-55°.

Thursday: Morning showers then brightening skies during the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to low 60s.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to near 60°.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.