Mt. View grad Shibles leaving Bowdoin to coach at division one Dartmouth

Shibles has the most wins in Bowdoin program history.
(WABI)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRUNSWICK, Maine (WABI) - Mt. view graduate, and Knox native, Adrienne Shibles is heading to division one. She’s been named the head women’s basketball coach at Dartmouth College.

Shibles has the most wins ever at Bowdoin. During her 12 seasons with the Polar Bears she went 281-65 leading them to back-to-back NCAA finals in 2018 and 2019.

Shibles posted on social media quote, “I have had the opportunity to work with incredible women, who not only gave their all on the court, but in the classroom, and community. All have gone on to outstanding careers, where they continue to lead every day. Thank you all for all you have given, and continue to give to BWB. I am confident that our legacy of excellence will continue well into the future. I will be forever thankful to everyone in the Bowdoin community for their support.”

