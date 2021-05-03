Advertisement

Mothers Day Flower “Selfie” Wall goes up in Ellsworth

The Flower Wall at The Bud Connection stands ready to be a Mothers Day photo backdrop.
The Flower Wall at The Bud Connection stands ready to be a Mothers Day photo backdrop.(Bryan Sidelinger)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - If you’re looking for a unique idea to go along with flowers for mom this Mothers Day, there’s a selfie-wall made of flowers in Ellsworth that the public is welcome to check out and take photos in front of.

It’s at the Bud Connection in Ellsworth.

People are welcome to bring their kids, their mom, their own photographer, or whoever they like, to take a photo for- or with- their mom for Mothers Day.

”I wish my mom was here so I could make her take a picture,” said Barbara Courchesne, Owner of The Bud Connection. “She didn’t like to have her picture taken, but I just think it’s a fun, warm feeling kind of thing. Hopefully people will come in with their kids and have some fun.”

The Bud Connection is open 9 to 5 and says its ok to stop by for a photo in front of flower wall at any time.

