MDI Hospital breaks ground in new MRI unit

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - A new MRI unit is coming to Hancock County.

Mount Desert Island Hospital in Bar Harbor broke ground on the project.

The fixed-place MRI allows for better imaging services.

We’re told there’s more room, too, which offers a better experience for the patient.

They’re hoping they’ll be able to give their first scans by mid-august.

”To be able to bring it to the community to support it and see the expansion opportunities of service and access to this region this is far beyond just MDI this is the Hancock county region that now has access to this type of high end high quality type of service,” said

The MDI Hospital president says the project might cost around $3.5 million.

Hospital officials say it was made possible with the help of donations and public and private funding.

