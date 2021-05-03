Advertisement

Maine considers new protection for domestic violence victims

The Maine State House in Augusta
The Maine State House in Augusta(WABI)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Maine Legislature is set to consider a proposal designed to prevent housing and employment discrimination against domestic violence victims.

The legislature’s Judiciary Committee has approved the proposal from Democratic Sen. Donna Bailey.

Supporters say the proposal amends the Maine Human Rights Act to make sure that domestic violence victims who seek a protection from abuse order via court are not discriminated against when they seek housing and employment.

The proposal will next go before the full Maine Legislature.

