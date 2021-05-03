Maine CDC reports 256 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC reported 256 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday.

One more Mainer has died with the coronavirus. It marks the eighth death reported in Androscoggin County in the last week, and the 71st there overall.

There have been 790 COVID-related deaths throughout Maine since the pandemic began.

Total cases now top 62,000 to 62,092. More than 46,000 are confirmed.

This story will be updated with county data.

