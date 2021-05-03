Increasing Clouds & A Few Showers. More Rain Mid-Week.

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Clouds continue to increase across the region. A few light showers have developed to the west associated with a low-level jet streak. Most locations will stay dry. Lows this evening will drop down into the 30s & 40s. Low pressure will move just off shore for Tuesday. This will bring cloud cover to most of the region and will bring some scattered showers mainly along the coast. Areas to the far north and east will hold off the cloud cover longer and with the additional sunshine will have highs in the 60s. Elsewhere, mid to upper 50s & low 60s will be possible.

A better chance of rain arrives Wednesday as another low-pressure system moves through New England. This low will bring a better & more widespread chance of rain. For some locations especially east, the rain will continue into early Thursday. Rainfall totals look to range from 0.50″-1.25″. Expect breezy conditions on Thursday as the low departs. Northwest winds could gust close to 30 mph.

Conditions will dry out for Friday, but another low looks to bring more showers to the region by the weekend.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with a few isolated showers west. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Winds will be light and variable.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with more sun farther north & east. Highs will range from the mid 50s to the mid 60s based on amount of cloud cover. A few coastal showers possible. Winds out of the East 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Widespread rain showers. Temperatures will be cooler with highs expected to range from the upper 40s to the upper 50s. SE wind 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Once the morning showers clear, skies will brighten up some. Highs will be in the 50s with a NW wind gusting to 30 mph.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds. Highs in the 50s & 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. A few scattered showers with highs in the 50s.

