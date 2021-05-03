Greenbush crash sends 4 to hospital

GREENBUSH, Maine (WABI) - A crash in Greenbush sent four people to a hospital Monday morning.

Officials say one person was trapped under the vehicle.

It happened around 8 a.m. on Route 2 near the Milford town line.

We know a 36-year-old woman from Greenbush, a 27-year-old woman from Milford, a 29-year-old man from Old Town and a 24-year-old man from Millinocket were in the car.

We don’t know the extent of injuries at this time.

Police say the car went off the road, snapped a utility pole and landed in a bog with about two feet of water.

We’re told a man was thrown out of the vehicle and then pinned underneath.

The road was closed for several hours while authorities reconstructed the scene and fixed the power pole.

On 05-03-2021 at 0807 hours the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle crash on Route 2 in... Posted by Penobscot County Sheriff's Office on Monday, May 3, 2021

