Foxcroft Academy breaks ground for the Jim Robinson Field House

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - Foxcroft Academy held the groundbreaking ceremony for its new Jim Robinson Field House Monday afternoon in Dover-Foxcroft.

It’s a multi-million dollar project years in the making.

“The kids today there’s so many chances for them to go down the wrong road,” says project donator Jim Robinson, “If we can save one, two, three kids from that road, it’s well worth the project.”

A.E. Robinson owner Jim Robinson donated for the cause and will have the Field House named after him.

“Never dreamed that my name would be on anything,” says Robinson.

With help from the Libra Foundation and about 200 donators, the project is set to be done by the summer of 2022.

“For a campaign to work, you really all have to work together,” says Foxcroft Academy Head of School Arnold Shorey, “Today kind of represents how the community, donors, trustees, business owners we’ve all worked together for the same goal.”

It will house a short indoor track, a new weight room, training room, and also an indoor turf surface which will aid all students.

“A lot of opportunity for our kids to be able to practice, we won’t be running practices until nine at night,” says Foxcroft Academy Athletic Administrator Jaclyn Tourtelotte, “Being in Piscataquis County sometimes the snow melts a little bit later so it puts us in a disadvantage for spring sports.”

The facility is not only for Foxcroft Academy use. It will benefit the entire region.

“Not only the athletes but also the community,” says Tourtellote, “Being able to get more members of our community active year-round.”

“We have a lot of senior citizens that live in our community,” says Shorey, “and this will provide a safe walking place during the winter months.”

Maybe the largest gain is for the field hockey community. An indoor turf field eligible to host MPA games.

“We really never have to reschedule a game for rain,” says Tourtellote, “Their passes are better, they run better, the ball goes right where they ask it or want it to go. They will have that opportunity right here at home.”

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.