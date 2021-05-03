Advertisement

Former Waterville medical marijuana business owner sentenced

Daniel Hall owned Green Thumb Organics.
Daniel Hall sentenced
By Courtney Cortright
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The former owner of a Waterville medical marijuana business was sentenced today more than two years in prison.

32-year-old Daniel Hall of Benton pleaded guilty in January to federal drug and firearm charges.

He owned Green Thumb Organics.

Court records say in January of last year, Hall gave cocaine and marijuana at his business to an informant who did not have a medical marijuana patient card.

A month later, investigators searched the building and his home.

Between the two - they found illegal drugs, three guns, $16,000 in drug money, and a video surveillance system.

