Fate of Bangor man accused of murder now in the hands of jurors

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Jurors will be back in court Tuesday morning as they decide the future of a man accused of a deadly fight outside a Bangor nightclub last year.

The jury deliberated for just over two hours Monday.

Closing arguments were delivered Monday morning in the trial of Rayshaun Moore.

The 36-year-old is charged with the murder of 25-year-old Demetrius Snow.

Snow died as a result of stab wounds after an altercation outside a Bangor night club in February of last year.

Most of the arguments surrounded video surveillance and witness testimony.

The prosecution recalled witnesses testifying that Moore said he might, “catch a body” and, “end up in jail.”

”Every time Rayshaun Moore moves toward Demetrius Snow he leads with his arms, he’s making swiping motions, he’s making slashing motions till they end up out of scene,” said Assistant Attorney General Lisa Bogue

Assistant Attorney General Lisa Bogue told the jury to use their common sense.

She says the attack on Snow was directed, focused and happened in less than 36 seconds.

”And finally the knife, its location, its ownership, the victim’s DNA. All of that points to Rayshaun Moore,” said Bogue.

The defense still argues police arrested the wrong guy.

Moore’s attorney Hunter Tzovarras reminded the jury of the importance of reasonable doubt.

”If you have questions in here that couldn’t be decided without hearing from this person or without knowing that. Then the state hasn’t proven its case,” said Tzovarras

He asked the jury to question the third trace of DNA found on the knife and who else could have been involved that night.

”It’s just as terrible to convict someone of a crime they didn’t commit,” said Tzovarras.

Snow was one of 12 siblings, and seven of them were present for the trial along with their mother.

If Moore is found guilty he faces between 25 years and life in prison.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.