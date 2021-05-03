Cross Insurance Center mass vaccination clinic tentative closing date set

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Cross Insurance Center is preparing to close at the end of the month.

Northern Light Health will administer its final first doses of the shot to patients on Thursday, May 6th.

After that first doses will be offered at the health center on Union Street in Bangor.

People can start registering for those appointments now.

Walk-in appointments will also be offered, but you are encouraged to register.

Shots will be given out there starting May 11th, Monday through Friday from 10:30 am to 5:30 pm and Saturday 8:30 am to 4:30 pm.

The Cross Center will remain open for those that got their first dose at the Cross Insurance Center and need their second dose.

The tentative date for closing the mass vaccination clinic is May 27th.

To register you can call 204-8551 or CLICK HERE

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.