Closing arguments underway in murder trial of Bangor man

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Closing arguments are underway in the murder trial of Bangor man.

Rayshaun Moore is accused of a deadly fight outside a nightclub in Bangor last year.

The 36-year-old is charged with murdering 25-year-old Demetrius Snow.

Snow died after an altercation outside a night club in February of last year.

Moore’s attorney’s argue they arrested the wrong guy.

The defense called one witness to the stand Monday before resting their case.

Sara Monroe, who dated both Snow and the man the defense says actually killed Snow, says he asked her if she would forgive him if he had something to do with it.

She testified that he had blood on his hand and inner thigh when she picked him up from Half Acre Night Club.

The state rested earlier Monday morning.

We are expecting the trial to go to the jury Monday afternoon.

