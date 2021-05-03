Brewer High School Department monitoring COVID-19 situation
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Brewer High School Department has had six confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past two weeks, which meets the qualifications of an outbreak.
In a letter to families, the school said they’ve been in contact with the Maine CDC and that they will continue to monitor the situation, but things are “stable and safe.”
Grades 7 through 12 will maintain a hybrid learning schedule.
Most students through grade 6 have returned to full time classes as of Monday, though we are told several third grade students are quarantining right now.
Brewer High School will be holding a vaccine clinic on May 10 for students over the age of 16 with parents permission.
