Brewer High School Department monitoring COVID-19 situation

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Brewer High School Department has had six confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past two weeks, which meets the qualifications of an outbreak.

In a letter to families, the school said they’ve been in contact with the Maine CDC and that they will continue to monitor the situation, but things are “stable and safe.”

Grades 7 through 12 will maintain a hybrid learning schedule.

Most students through grade 6 have returned to full time classes as of Monday, though we are told several third grade students are quarantining right now.

Brewer High School will be holding a vaccine clinic on May 10 for students over the age of 16 with parents permission.

