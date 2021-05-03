Advertisement

Brewer High School Department monitoring COVID-19 situation

Brewer High School
Brewer High School(WABI)
By Spencer Roberts
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Brewer High School Department has had six confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past two weeks, which meets the qualifications of an outbreak.

In a letter to families, the school said they’ve been in contact with the Maine CDC and that they will continue to monitor the situation, but things are “stable and safe.”

Grades 7 through 12 will maintain a hybrid learning schedule.

Most students through grade 6 have returned to full time classes as of Monday, though we are told several third grade students are quarantining right now.

Brewer High School will be holding a vaccine clinic on May 10 for students over the age of 16 with parents permission.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
Maine CDC data as of 5-2-21
Maine CDC reports 231 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths
When a car nearly went off a Maryland bridge, saved only by the guard rail, an infant was...
Good Samaritan jumps into bay to save infant ejected in car crash
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated May 3rd
Maine CDC reports 256 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Sticking points in contract talks included health insurance, retirement and sub-contracting.
Shaw’s drivers, mechanics go on strike in Maine

Latest News

More than 3 million people are expected to travel to Acadia National Park this summer, many of...
Bar Harbor feeling the pinch of seasonal worker shortage
Daniel Hall sentenced
Former Waterville medical marijuana business owner sentenced
MDI Hospital
MDI Hospital breaks ground in new MRI unit
Opportunity House
Wabanaki Public Health and Wellness holds ribbon cutting for Opportunity House