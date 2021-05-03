Advertisement

Bangor to get permanent skate park

Skatepark
Skatepark(WABI)
By Joy Hollowell
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 6:01 PM EDT
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Skateboarders will soon have a new place to go in Bangor.

Ground is being broken later this month on a permanent skate park.

Bangor Parks and Rec Director Tracy Willette says he and many others are looking forward to finally building a modern and more importantly, permanent skate park in Bangor. It will be located in Hayford Park.

“Essentially an open space between Mansfield Stadium and 13th Street,” Willette said.

The city is committing $125,000 for the project.

When the former skate park facility at Bass Park fell into disrepair, the city opted to move some of the wooden structures to what was deemed a temporary park on Union Street.

That was nine years ago.

“When the park went away, I was still a kid. And now being a homeowner in Bangor and being a community member, it’s extremely important for me to see this project through completion,” said Andrew Lohman.

Lohman is a member of the Bangor Skate Park Committee. Current plans call for a 2,300 square foot concrete park, complete with ramps, grind rails, a quarter pipe and other elevations. However, the skate committee is working to raise additional funds to expand the design to 6,000 square feet.

“If you get 15 or 20 basketball players playing the half size of a basketball court, that’s a crowded court,” Lohman said.

Since January, the group raised about $40,000. They’ve received support from the Maine Community Foundation, Cross Insurance, Bangor Savings Bank and more.

“Even Tony Hawk’s Skatepark Project has put their stamp of approval on the park and donated as well,” Lohman said.

The committee hopes to match what the city is providing, creating a budget of a quarter million dollars.

Willette says the current location in Hayford Park could accommodate the additional space. If you’d interested in donating, contact the Bangor Parks and Rec or log onto Bangor Parks and Rec website.

