Advertisement

6 female Colby coaches say they are paid less than men

The complaint says the coaches were told male coaches had “higher market value.”
The complaint says the coaches were told male coaches had “higher market value.”
By Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 6:47 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERVILLE, Maine (AP) - Six female coaches at Colby College have filed a complaint with the Maine Human Rights Commission alleging they are paid significantly less than their male counterparts.

The complaint says the coaches were told male coaches had “higher market value.”

The complaint was filed in March.

Colby College and the coaches issued a one-paragraph joint statement Friday saying they are “working together productively and collaboratively” through the Human Rights Commission and they are abiding by confidentiality rules.

Maine Human Rights Commission Executive Director Amy Sneirson declined to say if Colby has responded to the complaint, but added that the process can take between 18 months and two years to complete.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine CDC data as of 5-2-21
Maine CDC reports 231 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths
The bill makes it an unfair labor practice to require or coerce employees to attend meetings...
Rally held in Bangor in support of PRO Act
A Silver Alert has been issued for David Pelkey, 75, of Millinocket.
Police locate missing Millinocket man safely
The Maine Department of Transportation will begin work on a 13-mile stretch of I-95 in Palmyra,...
I-95 construction from Palmyra to Carmel to begin Monday
Keith Mills, a Secret Service officer who protected the late President George H.W. Bush and...
Secret Service agent dies training at Bush compound in Maine

Latest News

20th annual Kenduskeag Stream Slalom Race paddled Sunday
20th annual Kenduskeag Stream Slalom Race paddled Sunday
Vendors offered seedlings, fresh greens, and specialty food to community members to kickoff the...
Bangor Farmer’s Market holds first market of season
Speedway 95 held their opening day yesterday.
Speedway 95 holds opening day for racing Saturday
The iconic Treworgy Orchards café, which opened it's doors on Saturday for the first time this...
Treworgy Family Orchards Opens For The Season