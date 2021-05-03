30-mile construction project gets underway on I-95

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A 30-mile construction project on the highway in Eastern Maine is expected to slow down drivers off and on for a few weeks.

A spokesperson for the Department of Transportation says the work, which started Monday, stretches from Newport to Bangor.

We’re told construction will take place on both sides of the interstate.

Workers will be paving as well as doing bridge and guardrail repairs.

”The work is important we are starting it now. We are trying to disrupt traffic as little as possible but the work needs to be done and we just ask folks if they can accommodate us by being alert attentive and careful,” said Paul Merrill, Maine DOT public information officer.

The project could impact drivers for about two months.

